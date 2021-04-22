Family continues to hold out hope in search for missing Winnipeg man

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Amninder Grewal, 31, continued to search Winnipeg’s North End Thursday, looking for any signs of their loved one.

“Today this is the last place in the North End we haven’t checked,” Amninder’s sister-in-law, Manpreet Grewal, said Thursday afternoon.

“So we’re just walking along the riverbanks to see if we can locate him, to see if we can find any of his belongings or see if he … if he was here.”

Amninder Grewal hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday, April 15. His family says he went to Kildonan Place Mall to pay a cellphone bill that evening, and then took a cab to the North End.

View image in full screen Amninder Grewal, 31, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday, April 15, 2021. Courtesy / Manpreet Grewal

Assuming he was spending a weekend at home, the family reported him missing on Monday, April 19, after his employer called to say he didn’t show up to work on Friday or Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s even more concerning that we already are so behind in searching for him,” Manpreet said.

“He was missing Friday essentially and it’s now Thursday, so we’re really quite behind and it’s stressful not knowing where he is and what condition he (is in).”

Manpreet says this is uncharacteristic for Amninder and they haven’t received any tips on his possible whereabouts.

“He’s quiet, he’s soft-spoken, he’s private, he doesn’t really have any social media accounts. He’s just work-orientated,” she said.

“He would just go to work and come over to my house, help my husband with building our basement.”

View image in full screen Amninder Grewal’s family says his phone was going straight to voicemail, and is now out of service. Courtesy / Manpreet Grewal

She says he didn’t associate with too many people outside of colleagues and family. She also says his phone was going to voicemail, and is now out of service.

Story continues below advertisement

The Winnipeg Police Service issued a missing persons news release for Grewal earlier this week. Officers say he is about five-feet-11-inches tall and was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on April 15, wearing a hoodie and blue jeans.

Read more: Damning Toronto police missing persons review finds systemic discrimination factored into investigations

The family and the Bear Clan will also be doing a larger door-to-door search in the North End on Saturday. They’re encouraging the public to help in any way they can, and ask anyone with information to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

“We’re just trying to stay positive. We’re just thinking he’s near somewhere, that he’s just hanging out with some people, that he’s fine, that he’s going to make it home,” Manpreet said.

“We’re just thinking he’s OK, he’s safe. It’s just a matter of finding him.”