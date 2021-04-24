New Brunswick reports 1 death, 8 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick confirmed Saturday the death of a person in their 70s in the Edmundston region due to COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 35.

The province has also announced eight new cases of the virus.

One case is in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and two cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region). Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

In Zone 3 (Fredericton region), there are three new cases. One case is travel-related and two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Two other cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region). Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,847.

Since Friday, 19 people have recovered for a total of 1,675 recoveries. There have been 35 deaths, and the number of active cases is 136.

Eight patients are hospitalized, including three in an intensive care unit. On Friday, 1,189 tests were conducted for a total of 282,532.

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, is in lockdown as per the province’s mandatory order. A detailed list of lockdown restrictions, including what can remain open and what must close, is available online.

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.