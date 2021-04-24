Menu

India's daily COVID-19 cases hit new world record as country faces oxygen shortages

Health

New Brunswick reports 1 death, 8 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Click to play video: 'N.B. implements mandatory hotel isolation' N.B. implements mandatory hotel isolation
WATCH: New Brunswick’s strengthened self-isolation guidelines mean most people entering the province will be forced into a hotel for a week – throwing many through a loop, as they scramble to change their plans.

New Brunswick confirmed Saturday the death of a person in their 70s in the Edmundston region due to COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 35.

The province has also announced eight new cases of the virus.

One case is in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and two cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region). Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

READ MORE: New Brunswick to require 7-day hotel quarantine for most travellers

In Zone 3 (Fredericton region), there are three new cases. One case is travel-related and two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Two other cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region). Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,847.

Since Friday, 19 people have recovered for a total of 1,675 recoveries. There have been 35 deaths, and the number of active cases is 136.

Eight patients are hospitalized, including three in an intensive care unit. On Friday, 1,189 tests were conducted for a total of 282,532.

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, is in lockdown as per the province’s mandatory order. A detailed list of lockdown restrictions, including what can remain open and what must close, is available online.

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

