Sherwood Park businesses destroyed in strip mall fire

An overnight fire destroyed several businesses at a Sherwood Park strip mall Saturday.

Fire crews were called at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday about a fire at the Chopped Leaf on Sherwood Drive. When they arrived, six of the seven businesses at the Sherwood Centre strip mall were fully involved — including several restaurants, a boutique and a hair salon.

“Six of the seven buildings have been a complete loss. The seventh building is the Shoppers Drug Mart which has some water damage and some smoke inside but appears to be still doing alright,” Devin Capcara, deputy chief of operations with Strathcona county Emergency Service, said.

View image in gallery mode A fire in Sherwood Park destroys six businesses, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Joel Becker, Courtesy View image in gallery mode Strathcona County fire crews battled a fire at the Sherwood Centre strip mall, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Joel Becker, Courtesy View image in gallery mode Strathcona County fire crews battled a fire at the Sherwood Centre strip mall, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Joel Becker, Courtesy

In a media release sent at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Strathcona RCMP said the KFC, Little Caesar, Klee Boutique, Chopped Leaf, Dr. Bernstein Clinic and Great Clips were all damaged in the fire.

Strathcona County RCMP said the scene was contained for an investigation by a fire investigator. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the area between midnight and 12:35 a.m. Saturday is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP.