3 buildings destroyed as wind pushes Strathcona County fire into brush

Fire crews battled some challenging conditions Saturday morning when they were called to a structure fire on Township Road 514 and Range Road 233.

The call came in at about 2:40 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found an abandoned lot with four structures. One was an abandoned house, Deputy Fire Chief Vern Elliot said.

The fire destroyed three of the buildings and wind pushed the flames into the surrounding bush.

Wind and thick snow flurries also made conditions difficult, Elliot said.

There were 28 firefighters on scene battling the blaze and they were able to contain it to the area.

There were no injuries reported.

Elliot believes the fire started in a vehicle that was parked in the property’s entryway.

The blaze is under investigation.

Tricky fire last night for crews dealing with vehicle, multiple structures, and wildland fires all at the same incident. Add in a spring blizzard to make it interesting. #Strathco #shpk pic.twitter.com/JNBIpnCyAt — Strathcona Firefighter/Paramedics (@StrathconaFire) April 27, 2019