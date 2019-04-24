Crews battle grass fire northeast of Edmonton

Crews from several detachments were called to battle a grass fire northeast of Edmonton on Wednesday evening.

The fire was burning in Strathcona County in the area of Range Road 220 just south of Township Road 554. The area is located about five kilometres east of Fort Saskatchewan.

Cpl. Ron Bumbry with Strathcona County RCMP said emergency crews were called to the area just after 6 p.m. Fire crews from Lamont, Strathcona County, Bruderheim and Fort Saskatchewan were called to battle the blaze, Bumbry said.

Air support was also called in to help with water, he added.

Strathcona County RCMP said there are no homes in the area. Due to high winds, black smoke could be seen in the area, police added.

According to Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer, wind speeds in the Edmonton area reached 67 km/h at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Wind in Edmonton topped out at nearly 70km/h at 6pm! Many areas in Alberta were dealing with wind gusts in the 50-70km/h range today. #yeg #yegwx #abroads pic.twitter.com/b9xU7k2aXe — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) April 25, 2019

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., RCMP said traffic along Range Road 220 was being rerouted in both directions.

The size and cause of the fire was not known Wednesday night, but at around 9:30 p.m., Bumbry said the fire had tapered down and was under control.

Crews were expected to be on scene overnight to monitor flare ups.

