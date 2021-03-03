2 firefighters taken to hospital as a precaution after Strathcona County house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Two firefighters were taken to hospital due to heat exposure after an early morning fire at a rural property east of Edmonton on Wednesday.

Strathcona County firefighters were called to a fire at a single-family home in the area of Range Road 225A and Township Road 520 before 2 a.m.

Devin Capcara, deputy fire chief with Strathcona County Emergency Services, said crews arrived at a working fire with lots of black smoke. It’s believed the fire started in the basement of the home, Capcara said.

Firefighters tried to get into the basement, but Capcara said it was hard to access due to heat and low visibility. Crews fought the fire from the outside and the blaze was under control by 7:30 a.m. Firefighters and several emergency vehicles remained on scene after 8 a.m.

Capcara said the residents of the home were able to make it out safely. However, two firefighters were taken to hospital in Sherwood Park as a precaution for assessment because of heat exposure, Capcara said. Both members were doing well and heading home to rest, he added.

The house suffered heavy fire, smoke and water damage. The cost of the damages is not yet known, nor is the cause.

