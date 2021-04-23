Menu

Canada

Fatal rollover on Okanagan Connector near Pennask Summit

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 1:48 pm
West Kelowna RCMP rushed to the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 97C early Friday morning. View image in full screen
West Kelowna RCMP rushed to the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 97C early Friday morning. Global News

RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle collision that claimed the driver’s life and sent his passenger to hospital.

Police said they received the emergency call just after 2 a.m. Friday.

The crash happened on Highway 97C between the Pennask Summit and Brenda Mines.

3 kayakers overturn in Kelowna's Mission Creek

“Initial findings at the scene suggest that the white Chevrolet van struck the center median before rolling several times,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release.

The male driver died at the scene, according to RCMP.

“His passenger, also an adult man, was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time,” Noseworthy said.

Accidental fire in Kelowna destroys trailer, garage

RCMP said the scene of the crash was closed for several hours and investigators are currently trying to find potential witnesses.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

