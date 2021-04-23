3 kayakers overturn in Kelowna’s Mission Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews rushed to rescue three people whose kayaks overturned in Kelowna’s Mission Creek on Thursday afternoon.

The fire department said it activated its swift water rescue team after a call for help came in around 1:30 p.m.

“Units were dispatched to downstream locations and a search of the creek was started with the assistance of the RCMP helicopter,” Platoon Capt. Dennis Miller said in a news release.

“During the search, we received notification that all three persons were able to exit the creek on their own,” he said.

The fire department is reminding residents that Mission Creek is very dangerous at this time of year for any type of watercraft.

“We ask all to please stay off the creek,” Miller said.