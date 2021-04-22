Kelowna anti-mask, anti-vaccine gym ordered closed

Send this page to someone via email

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) has ordered a Kelowna martial arts gym to cease operations for violating provincial COVID-19 orders.

“On Wednesday, IHA issued a closure order under the Provincial Health Act to Flow Academy,” said Lance Kayfish, risk manager for the City of Kelowna.

“The City has been working in partnership with IHA regarding this file. If they continue to operate in contravention of the order further enforcement is expected,” he said in an email.

The website for Flow Academy previously stated that face coverings are banned in the martial arts school.

The website went on to say that new memberships would be denied to people who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Interior Health said the gym’s rules are in defiance of public health orders that prohibit indoor adult group activities.

Kayfish said Flow Academy on Sutherland Avenue has never had a business license to operate in the city. He said the gym did apply for a business licence in March but was denied.

“We in fact denied it for two reasons: one, because we didn’t believe them to be in compliance currently with public health orders, and also they did not receive approval from Interior Health to operate as they are,” he said.

The city has ticketed the business six times for operating without a business license, Kayfish said. The fines total $3,000.

The controversial anti-mask and anti-vaccine statements on the gym’s website have since been removed.

Flow Academy has now launched a donation campaign encouraging supporters to e-transfer them money to keep the lights on.

“We would like to make it clear that NO money collected by donations will go towards paying tickets or fines of any kind, nor lawyer fees,” the website stated.

“All proceeds made by donation will be used to support the basic needs of the business and owners such as monthly bills during this time.”

The gym did not immediately respond to a request for comment or indicate if they will comply with the order.

Interior Health has not responded to a request for further information.