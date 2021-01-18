Coronavirus: Kelowna, B.C., church handed second violation ticket for defying mass gathering order

Send this page to someone via email

A church in Kelowna, B.C., which promised to continue holding in-person worship services on Sunday in defiance of COVID-19 public health orders, has been handed a second violation ticket.

On Jan 17., Mounties paid another visit to Kelowna Harvest Fellowship church on Harvey Avenue in response to a report of a group of people gathering.

RCMP said the complaint was investigated and a representative of the congregation was issued a ticket in the amount of $2,300 for failure to comply with an order of a health officer.

“I want to reiterate that now is not the time to gather for any reason and put yourself or the community at risk,” said Supt. Kara Triance.

“We have reported this continued violation to the provincial health authorities and we continue to work with the BC Prosecution Service as we actively investigate and take action on reports of non-compliance with the provincial health orders.”

Kelowna Harvest Fellowship pastor Heather Lucier told Global News last Sunday that she believes it is her congregation’s constitutional right to gather and worship.

Lucier said the church’s parishioners abide by physical distancing guidelines and can wear masks if they choose, although it is not enforced.

“These unprecedented times that we are in; there are so many people that are in fear — concerned, depressed, suicidal. We actually had a girl a couple of weeks ago that was suicidal, and we had a chance to minister to her and just pray with her and she is alive,” Lucier said.

The Kelowna Harvest Fellowship is one of 16 churches and individuals going to court to fight B.C.’s ban on in-person religious services amid COVID-19.

“We want to do due diligence for what we can for our church, so receiving the fine, having it sent to our lawyers, letting them handle that part of it, we are just trying to have church,” Lucier said.

B.C. health officials have been insistent that the restrictions are reasonable given the risk of COVID-19, and documented cases of transmission in religious settings.

In September, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Calvary Chapel Kelowna after five cases were initially linked to the church.

“We are asking our community to take the necessary steps to protect one another and care for all by not gathering in groups at this time,” Triance said.

On Sunday, a religious leader in the South Okanagan offered a different perspective.

Pastor Ken Clarke said his personal connection to COVID-19 and the virus circulating in the small B.C. Interior community made him realize how important it is for worshippers to abide by orders not to gather.

