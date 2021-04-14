COVID-19: Unlicensed Kelowna gym under investigation for anti-mask, anti-vaccine policies

Send this page to someone via email

A martial arts gym in Kelowna is under investigation for its policies that are allegedly anti-mask and anti-vaccination.

The website for Flow Academy previously stated that face coverings are banned in the martial arts school and that new memberships would be denied to people who have been vaccinated.

Interior Health said the gym’s rules are in defiance of public health orders that prohibit adult group activities.

It isn’t the first time the gym has been in trouble with authorities.

RCMP said they were called to help ensure everybody’s safety when Interior Health investigated the business for non-compliance back in late February.

At that time, the business was slapped with an order and a ticket.

Meanwhile, the City of Kelowna said it can’t revoke Flow Academy’s business licence because it doesn’t have one.

“In the case of Flow Academy, there’s no business licence to suspend, so we did point out to them that they need to have a business licence,” said Lance Kayfish, City of Kelowna’s risk manager.

That was sometime in the winter, he added.

Kayfish said the gym did apply for a business licence in March but was denied.

“We in fact denied it for two reasons: one, because we didn’t believe them to be in compliance currently with public health orders, and also they did not receive approval from Interior Health to operate as they are,” he said.

The city has ticketed the business twice for operating without a business licence, Kayfish said.

After the recent allegations of COVID non-compliance came to light, Flow Academy’s website was initially locked down and password protected.

The business did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.

Interior Health declined an interview but said in a statement that it is still following up on the recent COVID-related complaints and consulting with RCMP.

