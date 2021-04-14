Menu

Crime

Kelowna RCMP officer at centre of alleged assault caught on video formally charged

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 5:35 pm
A still image from Tyson Gillies' video of an arrest that occurred in Kelowna, B.C. that has resulted in an RCMP officer being charged. View image in full screen
A still image from Tyson Gillies' video of an arrest that occurred in Kelowna, B.C. that has resulted in an RCMP officer being charged. Tyson Gillies

A Kelowna RCMP officer has been charged with assault in connection with his actions during the arrest of a man that was caught on video May 30, 2020.

“The charges were approved by an experienced Crown Counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer,” B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said in a press release announcing the single count of assault Wednesday.

Cst. Siggy Pietrzak was seen on video throwing numerous punches at a man who was being detained by other officers.

Click to play video: 'Federal government denies ‘excessive force’ in Kelowna, B.C., arrest where punches thrown' Federal government denies ‘excessive force’ in Kelowna, B.C., arrest where punches thrown
Federal government denies ‘excessive force’ in Kelowna, B.C., arrest where punches thrown – Sep 21, 2020

In a lawsuit filed by alleged victim Tyler Russell, Pietrzak ran into the situation and began levelling punches on him after two other Kelowna RCMP officers had asked him to step out of a work vehicle he was seated in near the corner of Queensway and Water Street.

Read more: Lawsuit filed against RCMP makes shocking allegations during Kelowna, B.C., man’s arrest

“Without any hesitation, he began punching the plaintiff repeatedly, causing the plaintiff lacerations, damage to his nose, cuts on his face, facial bruising, swelling and excessive bleeding, as well as damage to his ribs,” the lawsuit reads.

Trending Stories

The civil suit also alleges that Russell was handcuffed and “for no legal reason” taken to the detachment, where a bag was placed over his head and he was strapped to a chair.

“The plaintiff complained about feeling pain in his ribs and his face, and while blood was dripping from his face, the officers refused to provide medical attention to the plaintiff,” according to the allegations.

Russell was then taken to the hospital but was allegedly never seen by a doctor, according to the lawsuit.

Read more: ‘I was frustrated’: Witness speaks out after filming violent Kelowna arrest

After the witness video surfaced shortly after the incident, RCMP Supt. Brent Mundle, who was in charge of the Kelowna RCMP detachment at the time, told reporters that Russell was arrested for obstruction and struggled with police officers, and that the video only illustrated one short moment during the arrest.

No charges were ever levelled against Russell.

The allegations against Pietrzak have not been proven in court.

Cst. Pietrzak is set to make his first court appearance on May 3 in Kelowna.

Click to play video: 'Man says Saskatoon police used force over jaywalking allegation' Man says Saskatoon police used force over jaywalking allegation
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
