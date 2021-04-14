Menu

Health

COVID-19: Booking mix-up tells Penticton residents to get vaccinated in Kelowna

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 7:02 pm
Click to play video: '‘It means a lot’: Penticton seniors share COVID-19 vaccine experiences' ‘It means a lot’: Penticton seniors share COVID-19 vaccine experiences
WATCH: It's the second day of B.C.’s mass COVID-19 immunization campaign for seniors over the age of 85. Shelby Thom speaks with seniors about what it means to them to receive the life-changing and potentially life-saving vaccine after a year of isolation – Mar 16, 2021

Interior Health is clearing up confusion after some eligible Penticton, B.C., residents were told to get their COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna, B.C., an hour’s drive away.

Residents who contacted Global News said they were surprised they were unable to get an appointment at the local clinic, which is being held at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Read more: AstraZeneca vaccine in high demand in Kelowna: Pharmasave

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, discouraged regional travel on Monday, even using the example that Penticton residents should not travel to Kelowna right now, due to rising case counts of COVID-19 and the highly-transmissible variants of concern spreading in communities.

B.C. Premier John Horgan on COVID-19 vaccine safety and why he has not yet had his vaccine
B.C. Premier John Horgan on COVID-19 vaccine safety and why he has not yet had his vaccine

The regional health authority said the booking issue was due to an error as it “de-listed” some clinics from its booking system to prevent overbooking.

However, by de-listing clinics, the community clinics disappeared from the screens of call centre agents who used the tool to see where clinics were located.

Read more: COVID-19: AstraZeneca vaccine available at 13 pharmacies in Okanagan

“In some cases, the public was incorrectly told clinics do not exist in their community,” Interior Health said in a statement.

“We have since re-listed all communities to ensure the call centre agent’s resources are accurate, and taken a different approach to prevent overbooking. However, if all available appointments in a community have been booked, it will not be visible for people to book until more appointments are added.”

AstraZeneca in high demand in Kelowna
AstraZeneca in high demand in Kelowna

The health authority noted current clinics in Penticton are fully booked, but it continues to add more appointments and people should be able to book later Wednesday.

All eligible British Columbians can book online (or by phone) through the provincial system by visiting www2.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.html.

Read more: Kelowna’s mayor, 43, has been vaccinated, says city

People register first and are then notified when they can book and they can do that online.

Those born in 1966 (55-plus) are eligible to register for a vaccine in B.C. under the province’s age-based system.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics set up for small Interior communities – Mar 24, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine clinics set up for small Interior communities – Mar 24, 2021

Whole community clinics for anyone 18-plus are ongoing in some rural and remote communities, and a parallel pharmacy program is underway for those aged 55-65.

Those in the age demographic can receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVISHIELD vaccine at eligible pharmacies with vaccine supply.

For more information, visit Interior Health’s COVID-19 immunization booking website. 

