Suspicious fire in Kelowna destroys trailer, garage

Four tenants and their dog were forced to leave their home because of a blaze that started in a nearby trailer.

The fire department said it was called to an RV on fire in the 600-block of Gerstmar Road just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters said they found a fifth-wheel trailer fully involved in flames, which were also extending into a nearby garage.

Seventeen firefighters, three engines, a rescue unit, safety officer and command unit all rushed to the scene.

Crews said they knocked down the flames and were able to keep the fire from extending into the house.

The fire department said four people and their dog made it safely out of the home and are now being housed by emergency support services.

The trailer was completely destroyed and the garage was severely damaged, according to the Kelowna Fire Department.

Firefighters believe the blaze is suspicious in nature, and it is now being investigated by RCMP and the fire department.