Health

COVID-19: City of Kingston aims to clarify public health guidelines with new online tool

By John Lawless Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 6:26 pm
COVID-19: City of Kingston aims to clarify public health guidelines with new online tool - image View image in full screen
Global News

Do you have any questions about the public health measures that have been put in place by the provincial government?

If you do, then the City of Kingston might be able to help.

Read more: Science suggests low risk of outdoor COVID-19 transmission. Here’s why

Due to a high number of calls from residents about the ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions, the city has created an online tool to help clarify how the lockdown measures are impacting the Kingston area and its facilities.

“We are getting a lot of questions about the restrictions,” says Mayor Bryan Paterson.

“So we put together this page to help people keep track of everything.”

Paterson says the most common question they get is what facilities and amenities are open, and which ones are closed. Since those rules change frequently, he says it’s good to have a centralized page where a list of all open and closed areas is available to the public.

Read more: A look at the current COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario

“Being able to clarify what is open and what isn’t was at the top of our list of FAQs,” says Paterson.

“We’re just relaying the information that has been provided to us from the province.”

To access the online portal, you can visit the City of Kingston’s website.

Click to play video: 'ICU transfers to Kingston from the GTA increase as COVID-19 cases surge in Ontario' ICU transfers to Kingston from the GTA increase as COVID-19 cases surge in Ontario
ICU transfers to Kingston from the GTA increase as COVID-19 cases surge in Ontario
