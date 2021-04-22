COVID-19: City of Kingston aims to clarify public health guidelines with new online tool

Send this page to someone via email

Do you have any questions about the public health measures that have been put in place by the provincial government?

If you do, then the City of Kingston might be able to help.

Due to a high number of calls from residents about the ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions, the city has created an online tool to help clarify how the lockdown measures are impacting the Kingston area and its facilities.

“We are getting a lot of questions about the restrictions,” says Mayor Bryan Paterson.

“So we put together this page to help people keep track of everything.”

Paterson says the most common question they get is what facilities and amenities are open, and which ones are closed. Since those rules change frequently, he says it’s good to have a centralized page where a list of all open and closed areas is available to the public.

“Being able to clarify what is open and what isn’t was at the top of our list of FAQs,” says Paterson.

“We’re just relaying the information that has been provided to us from the province.”

To access the online portal, you can visit the City of Kingston’s website.

