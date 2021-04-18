A look at the current COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario announced a range of new restrictions on Friday as the province continues to deal with a third wave of COVID-19.

The stay-at-home order was also extended for another two weeks and will now be in place until at least May 20. Residents must stay home except for essential reasons, including outdoor exercise, getting groceries, work that cannot be done remotely, or accessing health-care services.

Here’s an overview of the current measures, some of which were announced Friday:

Animal services, boarding kennels

Veterinary services along with businesses and organizations that are responsible for the health and welfare of animals, including farms, kennels, stables and shelters, along with ones that train and provide service animals, and pet grooming, walking, and sitting are allowed to operate.

Story continues below advertisement

Attractions and zoos

Amusement parks, zoos, aquariums, museums and cultural amenities must stay closed.

Campgrounds

Trailers and RVs being used by people in need of housing or are on a full-season contract basis are allowed on campsites. Only campsites with electricity, water and sewage facilities will are allowed to be used.

All other recreational facilities aside from washrooms and showers must stay closed.

Cannabis stores

Cannabis stores can open for curbside pickup by appointment between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. They can also deliver between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Casinos, bingo halls, gaming

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming facilities must stay closed.

Cinemas, movie theatres, concert venues

These facilities must stay closed, including drive-ins.

Construction

Non-essential construction projects, such as shopping malls, office towers, and hotels, must close.

Story continues below advertisement

Residential construction that has already been started can continue, as can “critical infrastructure” projects including those for hospitals and roads.

A full list of construction projects considered essential can be found here.

Film and television production

Film and television production can go ahead so long as there are no spectators. Employees and performers have to keep two metres apart except when needed for filming. Various pre- and post-production services are allowed. Hair and makeup staff are required to wear personal protective equipment. Singers and musicians need to be separated by impermeable barriers.

Post-production is permitted.

Hotels, motels and short-term rentals

Hotels, motels, lodges, resorts and student residences can remain open for business. However, indoor pools, fitness centres, meeting rooms and other recreational amenities must be closed.

Short-term rentals are only allowed for those who need the spaces for housing.

Libraries

Materials may only be obtained by curbside pickup or delivery.

Story continues below advertisement

People can enter the facility for contactless drop-off and pick-up, and to access computers or photocopiers.

22:41 New Modelling & Restrictions New Modelling & Restrictions

Meeting and event spaces

Meeting and event spaces must stay closed except for spaces used for child care, court and government services, collective bargaining, mental health and addiction support services with a maximum of 10 people and spaces used for social services.

Nightclubs and strip clubs

Can only operate as a food or drink establishment serving take-out and delivery.

Outdoor recreational amenities

Outdoor recreational amenities are closed, including golf courses, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, tennis courts, skate parks, and basketball courts.

Picnic sites are also closed, along with areas containing outdoor fitness equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

Playground structures were initially ordered closed in Friday’s announcement, but Premier Doug Ford reversed that decision Saturday after facing backlash. Those who use playgrounds must stay two metres apart with those from other households.

Outdoor parks and recreational areas can be used.

Personal care services

Personal care services must stay closed.

Photography studios and services

Commercial and industrial photography is allowed.

Post-secondary institutions

Post-secondary institutions can stay open for in-person instruction only for programs that require it (for example clinical medical training, trades etc.). In-person teaching can’t exceed 10 people and must have physical distancing measures in place, with limited exceptions.

Story continues below advertisement

Virtual learning is required for all other situations.

Real estate

Open houses are not permitted, but a property can be shown by appointment.

Regulated health services

Regulated health professionals (chiropractors, dentists, massage therapists, physical and occupational therapists, podiatrists etc.) are allowed to operate.

Restaurants, bars, cafes

In-person dining is not allowed.

Existing take out, drive-through and delivery services, including the sale of alcohol, is allowed to continue.

Schools and child-care

All publicly funded schools in the province are moving to remote learning as of Monday, when the April break ends.

Private schools must also transition to remote learning as of Monday.

Child-care for non-school aged children will be open and free emergency child-care for eligible frontline workers will be provided.

Before and after school programs must close.

Story continues below advertisement

Shopping and retail

Most non-essential retailers are restricted to curbside pickup and delivery by appointment.

Curbside is allowed between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. and delivery is allowed between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Big-box and discount stores can remain open at 25 per cent capacity to sell essential items.

Some other stores are able to stay open for in-person shopping, including garden centres and shops that sell alcohol.

Vehicle sales, safety supply stores and telecommunications providers are among some businesses that can be open for in-person shopping by appointment.

Social gatherings, religious services, weddings, funerals

Indoor and outdoor social gatherings are not allowed, except for people who are part of the same household.

People who live alone may have contact with one other household.

“If a police officer or other provincial offences officer has reason to suspect that you are participating in an organized public event or social gathering, they may require you to provide information to ensure you are complying with restrictions,” the government said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This additional enforcement tool will only be in effect during the stay-at-home order.”

As of Monday, weddings, funerals, and religious services are limited to 10 people with physical distancing and face coverings.

2:09 COVID-19: New restrictions take effect in Ontario COVID-19: New restrictions take effect in Ontario

Sports and fitness

Recreational amenities must close.

Facilities for fitness activities are only permitted to open for high-performance athletes training for professional sports leagues, as well as for those with disabilities who need access to physical therapy.

Travel

Ontarians continue to be encouraged to avoid all non-essential travel outside of their region.

As of Monday, travel from Manitoba or Quebec into Ontario will be restricted except for essential purposes.

Story continues below advertisement

2:34 Ontario to set up border checkpoints, beef up police powers Ontario to set up border checkpoints, beef up police powers