Crews evacuate person with mobility issues from King Edward Ave. fire

London police are investigating a fire inside a three-storey building on King Edward Avenue.

Emergency crews responded to the area before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Platoon chief Gary Mosburger says most of the residents had evacuated by the time they arrived at the scene, except for one person with mobility issues who was still inside.

He says they were able to shelter the person in place until they could evacuate them from the structure.

“We used a mask system with an air tank to protect the airway for that individual while we were able to get the extrication process completed,” Mosburger said.

It was “a rather ingenious move by our crews to give the individual the safety they required to get them out,” he added.

The resident was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

No damage estimate is available at this time.

Mosburger says the investigation will be led by London Police.

“Yesterday, we did contact our fire prevention officers to attend the site. Along with London police, (who) worked collectively with them, … we’ve determined it’s going to be a police-led investigation.”

Police are expected to release more information as early as Thursday.