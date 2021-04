Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a high-rise apartment building on Mornington Avenue were evacuated overnight after a fire at a unit on the eighth floor.

Fire crews were called to the fire at 563 Morning Ave. late Wednesday, just before midnight.

Officials say the cause of the fire was careless cooking. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

Officials say all residents have returned to their units, except for the one where the fire originated.

