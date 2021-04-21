72-year-old man charged in fatal hit-and-run in city’s east end: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A 72-year-old man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run from December 2020 in the city’s east end, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East on Dec. 30 at around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Police said a 56-year-old man was crossing from the northeast corner to the northwest corner of the intersection when a dark-coloured sedan struck him while it tried to turn left to go northbound on Kennedy from Sheppard.

At the time, officers said the victim was struck in a crosswalk and dragged around 500 metres. He died at the scene.

Police said the suspect fled the area.

On Tuesday, 72-year-old David Hsing was charged with failing to stop at a scene of an accident causing death, causing death by criminal negligence and obstructing justice.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on May 31.

—With files from Ryan Rocca

