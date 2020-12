Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue at 5:21 p.m.

Police said a person died after they were hit by a vehicle and became trapped.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

