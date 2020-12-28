Menu

Canada

5-alarm fire breaks out at vacant building in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Firefighters on scene of a fire near Dundas Street West and Sterling Road.
Firefighters on scene of a fire near Dundas Street West and Sterling Road. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto Fire officials said a large blaze erupted at a vacant building in Toronto’s west end resulting in a partial building collapse.

Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street West and Sterling Road on Sunday evening.

Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop said firefighters were met with “heavy flames” upon arrival. Jessop said at the height of the fire it had reached the 5th alarm.

Jessop said portions of the building inside and outside had collapsed due to the fire. He also said train rail lines behind the building were also affected at the time of the fire.

Firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to look out for any hot spots.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said. Jessop said firefighters and investigators would be at the site on Monday morning to do a complete check to make sure no one was inside the building and to find out the cause and origin of the fire.

Dundas Street West reopened in both directions after midnight on Monday, police said in a tweet.

