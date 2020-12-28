5-alarm fire breaks out at vacant building in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire officials said a large blaze erupted at a vacant building in Toronto’s west end resulting in a partial building collapse.

Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street West and Sterling Road on Sunday evening.

Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop said firefighters were met with “heavy flames” upon arrival. Jessop said at the height of the fire it had reached the 5th alarm.

Jessop said portions of the building inside and outside had collapsed due to the fire. He also said train rail lines behind the building were also affected at the time of the fire.

Firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to look out for any hot spots.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said. Jessop said firefighters and investigators would be at the site on Monday morning to do a complete check to make sure no one was inside the building and to find out the cause and origin of the fire.

Dundas Street West reopened in both directions after midnight on Monday, police said in a tweet.

Crews utilizing four aerials to surround and drown the deep seated fire in an abandoned shop. 2 floors have collapsed into the basement which continues to burn. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/5muQCwo7QR — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) December 28, 2020

We are on the scene of a difficult firefight. The building is at grade (1 story) dropping to track level and situated between train tracks pic.twitter.com/EFiYWnM6Mc — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) December 28, 2020

