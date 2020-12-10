3 injured, 1 critically, after 5-alarm fire at north-end Toronto apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in life-threatening condition and two others have been injured after a five-alarm apartment fire in Toronto’s north end Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 14-storey apartment building on Bathurst Street, south of Steeles Avenue West, just before 8:25 p.m.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News there were heavy flames on the east side of the building with smoke filling the building after crews arrived.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The nature of the second person’s injuries wasn’t clear as of Thursday night.

The spokesperson said both patients were found on the fifth floor. A fire caption was also being treated for smoke inhalation.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

A difficult and complicated incident. My thoughts are with the injured resident and our @Toronto_Fire @TorontoMedics @TorontoPolice crews working together to bring this incident under control. https://t.co/am5659IAEs — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) December 11, 2020