Canada

3 injured, 1 critically, after 5-alarm fire at north-end Toronto apartment building

By Nick Westoll Global News
Flames are seen shooting out the window of a fifth-floor unit of an apartment building on Bathurst Street.
Flames are seen shooting out the window of a fifth-floor unit of an apartment building on Bathurst Street. Global News

A woman is in life-threatening condition and two others have been injured after a five-alarm apartment fire in Toronto’s north end Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 14-storey apartment building on Bathurst Street, south of Steeles Avenue West, just before 8:25 p.m.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News there were heavy flames on the east side of the building with smoke filling the building after crews arrived.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The nature of the second person’s injuries wasn’t clear as of Thursday night.

Trending Stories

The spokesperson said both patients were found on the fifth floor. A fire caption was also being treated for smoke inhalation.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

