COVID-19: Manitoba woman charged for 2 parties less than 24 hours apart

A woman is facing thousands of dollars in fines after police say she was busted for throwing two parties at her Thompson apartment less than 24 hours apart despite rules banning large gatherings meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Thompson RCMP say they were called to a report of the first party at an apartment complex on Cree Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say officers could hear loud music coming from the apartment and found a large group of people inside.

The 25-year-old renter was charged with failing to comply with a public health order and fined $1,296. The partiers were told to head home, and none were charged.

But police were called back to the same address around 8:15 p.m. the following night when a tipster called to report yet another party.

Once again police say they found a number of people inside the apartment, leading the same woman to be charged again with failing to comply with a public health order and, again, fined $1,296.

The tickets were among eight fines issued to individuals caught holding outlawed gatherings between April 12 and 18, according to enforcement numbers released by the province Tuesday.

In all, the government says 121 warnings and 21 tickets were issued last week, including 14 $1,296 fines to individuals for various offences, four $5,000 tickets to businesses and three $5,150 tickets to Manitobans caught breaking the federal quarantine act.

Since the province’s enforcement efforts kicked off a year ago, officials have handed out more than $1.6 million in fines to Manitoba businesses and individuals — some 1,180 tickets, as well as 3,804 warnings.

On Monday health officials announced they would be tightening some of the province’s COVID-19 restrictions due to rising case numbers.

Starting Tuesday, weddings, funerals and outdoor public gatherings are capped at 10 people — down from 25.

Capacity at retail stores will drop to 33 per cent from 50 per cent as of Wednesday.

On Tuesday the province said security personnel have started stopping travellers arriving at Winnipeg International Airport to let them know about Manitoba’s self-isolation requirements.

Nearly 3,300 personnel across various agencies are currently able to enforce public health orders.

