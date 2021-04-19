Menu

Health

Vaccinated care home staff can now work at multiple locations

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 10:34 pm
Vaccinated care home staff can now work at multiple locations - image View image in full screen
Global News

Personal care home staff who have been vaccinated at least once will now be able to work at multiple locations in Manitoba.

A new public health order will go into effect Tuesday and the province says it should help improve staffing availability at PCHs.

The new order also applies to agency staff who provide service to personal care homes.

“Our government has fast-tracked vaccinating both personal care home residents and staff,” said Manitoba Minister of Health Heather Stefanson in a statement. “And this new public health order recognizes that work and improves staffing flexibility for personal care homes and to allow care providers to schedule additional shifts.”

Back in May 2020, the province issued an emergency order for care homes that required staff to work in a single home, with limited exceptions.

READ MORE: Fewer cases, more outbreaks at Winnipeg PCH’s

According to the WRHA’s latest update on April 14, there were no active cases among PCH residents in Winnipeg and six among PCH staff.

Five care homes had active outbreaks.

There have been no active cases among residents since April 1.

As of April 13, 4,955 residents of Winnipeg PCHs had received two doses of vaccine.

