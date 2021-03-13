Menu

Health

Fewer cases, more outbreaks at Winnipeg care homes, says health authority

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted March 13, 2021 8:08 am
A resident chats with workers at Orchard Villa Long-Term Care in Pickering, Ontario on Monday June 1, 2020.
A resident chats with workers at Orchard Villa Long-Term Care in Pickering, Ontario on Monday June 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Cases are down, but the number of COVID-19 outbreaks at Winnipeg care homes is up, according to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA)’s latest update.

A new staff case at Heritage Lodge has triggered an outbreak declaration there, bringing the total number of cases to six among the 39 facilities operated by the health authority.

However, only 10 active cases (six among residents, four among staff) remain in Winnipeg homes – that’s down from 12 earlier in the week.

Read more: Manitoba personal care homes won’t see big visitation changes after vaccinations: top doc

Three homes are seeing cases among staff, while two are experiencing cases among residents.

Two homes remain under outbreak protocol but aren’t seeing any active cases at this time.

Once a huge challenge, staffing remains stable within the WRHA’s long-term care sector, with employees who were redeployed to care homes having returned to their original posts already.

The WRHA says its priority site right now is Actionmarguerite St. Boniface, with a clinical lead on-site.

Here’s a full list of licensed Winnipeg care homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks:

  • Actionmarguerite St. Boniface
  • Actionmarguerite St. Joseph
  • Concordia Place
  • Heritage Lodge
  • Poseidon Care Centre
  • River East PCH
COVID-19 Coronavirus Manitoba winnipeg coronavirus in manitoba Coronavirus in Winnipeg WRHA Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

