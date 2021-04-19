Manitobans 40 and over can now access AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans 40 and over can now get the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

In a release Monday morning the province said it is lowering the minimum age eligibility following similar moves by Ontario and Alberta.

The change is effective immediately, Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson said.

“Tens of thousands of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine remain in clinics and pharmacies across the province, which is why we’re expanding the eligibility criteria for the vaccine,” said Stefanson in a government release.

“I want to thank physician and pharmacy partners for their work to provide vaccine and look forward to the numbers of doses administered increasing quickly over the coming days.”

Eligible Manitobans can find their nearest clinic or pharmacy with available doses by visiting the province’s website.

Until now, the AstraZeneca vaccine in Manitoba had been available to those 65 and over, and to people between 55 and 64 with certain underlying medical conditions.

Health Canada has approved the vaccine for people under 55, but the National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended the shot only be offered to those 55 and older due to a slightly elevated risk of an extremely rare blood clot disorder.

Manitoba Expanding Eligibility Criteria for AstraZeneca/Covishield Vaccine,Continues to Protect Manitobans by Expanding Vaccination Capacity https://t.co/ranhoCgugX pic.twitter.com/VBYn94P1Wc — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) April 19, 2021

There have been just two cases of blood clots in Canada out of the more than 700,00 doses of AstraZeneca administered so far.

The global frequency of the blood clot disorder, known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia or VITT, has been estimated at about one case in 100,000 to 250,000 doses.

Experts say the risk of developing blood clots due to COVID-19 is much higher, and they encourage people to accept the first vaccine they’re offered.

“Based on all of the evidence available internationally to date, we continue to believe benefits of the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine to protect against COVID-19 outweigh any potential risks,” said Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force.

“Expanding the criteria will help us reach more Manitobans, particularly those who may face challenges or face barriers in going to a super site or pop-up clinic.”

Data from clinical trials showed AstraZeneca was 62 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 infections, but it prevented death and hospitalization in all participants who got the virus after receiving the vaccine.

Real-world data may also suggest the efficacy of AstraZeneca’s vaccine increases over a longer time interval between the first and second shot. Clinical trials used a four-week span between doses but some countries have been delaying second doses by several weeks.

In Canada, many provinces, including Manitoba, have opted to delay the second dose by four months.

A provincial spokesperson told Global News Monday all 84,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine Manitoba has so far received from the federal government have been shipped to clinics and pharmacies.

Just under 55,000 doses were estimated to be still available as of Monday morning, the spokesperson said.

Manitoba’s premier and the province’s top doctor are expected to have more details at a COVID-19 update Monday.

Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

–With files from The Canadian Press and Brittany Greenslade

