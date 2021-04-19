Menu

Canada

Canada expecting 1M Pfizer vaccine doses this week after Moderna delays shipment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2021 7:00 am
WATCH: Canada’s April Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment slashed.

Canada will have to wait a little longer for a promised influx of COVID-19 vaccines.

The federal government says it expects about one million shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to arrive this week, as the two pharmaceutical firms continue delivering doses on a regular schedule.

Read more: Canada adds millions more Pfizer doses over spring, but Moderna cuts back

Ottawa had planned to take delivery of about 1.2 million doses from Moderna as well, but that was before government officials revealed last week that the shipment would be both delayed and scaled back.

The government has blamed a backlog in quality-assurance testing for the reduction, which will cut the number of doses Canada can expect this month in half and postpone their delivery by at least a week.

Ottawa is not expecting any deliveries of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Johnson and Johnson vaccines over the next seven days.

The federal government says it nonetheless remains confident that all adults will be fully vaccinated by the end of September, with several companies promising to speed up their deliveries in the coming months and Pfizer promising additional doses to help compensate for the Moderna shortfall.

Canada to receive 2.8 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses in May, officials address delays
