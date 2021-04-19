Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Gimli schools closed Monday due to COVID-19 cases

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 8:56 am
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML.

All the schools in Gimli were closed on Monday after the division noted a “significant impact” of the novel coronavirus in recent days.

In a letter posted to the Evergreen School Division’s website Sunday, superintendent Roza Gray told parents and students to stay home for the day. The letter states:

“Given the present, significant impact of the virus, all schools in Gimli …. will be closed on Monday, April 19.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Given the present, significant impact of the virus, all schools in Gimli …. will be closed on Monday, April 19."

Some staff and students have tested positive at all three of the town’s schools, including Gimli High School, Sigurbjorg Stefansson Early School and Dr. George Johnson Middle School.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Police officers, adults in high-risk communities will soon be eligible for vaccine in Manitoba' Police officers, adults in high-risk communities will soon be eligible for vaccine in Manitoba
Police officers, adults in high-risk communities will soon be eligible for vaccine in Manitoba

“School closure will provide an opportunity for those who are awaiting test results to get results back, permit public health to complete their investigation, allow time for additional cleaning of our schools, and determine the best path
forward in collaboration with the Medical Officer of Public Health,” Gray said.

Story continues below advertisement

Gray said any staff or student who tests positive for the virus should notify their school principal.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDcoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirusEvergreen School Divisiongimli schoolsgimli schools closed

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers