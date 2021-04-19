Gimli schools closed Monday due to COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

All the schools in Gimli were closed on Monday after the division noted a “significant impact” of the novel coronavirus in recent days.

In a letter posted to the Evergreen School Division’s website Sunday, superintendent Roza Gray told parents and students to stay home for the day. The letter states:

"Given the present, significant impact of the virus, all schools in Gimli …. will be closed on Monday, April 19."

Some staff and students have tested positive at all three of the town’s schools, including Gimli High School, Sigurbjorg Stefansson Early School and Dr. George Johnson Middle School.

“School closure will provide an opportunity for those who are awaiting test results to get results back, permit public health to complete their investigation, allow time for additional cleaning of our schools, and determine the best path

forward in collaboration with the Medical Officer of Public Health,” Gray said.

Gray said any staff or student who tests positive for the virus should notify their school principal.