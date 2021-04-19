Manitoba expands COVID-19 restrictions amid third wave

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is expanding public health orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 and protect the province’s health-care system amid rising daily case counts and increases in the number of variants of concern being reported across the province.

The additional public health order restrictions will go into effect in two phases, starting Tuesday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Monday.

“Despite our best collective efforts and having some of the strictest measures in the country, COVID-19 cases and particularly variants of concern are on the rise,” said Pallister in a government release.

“Introducing more restrictive measures is not what many of us want to hear right now, but it’s what we need to do to protect Manitobans and our health-care system. It is our goal that by acting quickly now, we can slow the speed of the third wave avoid a return to full shutdown in many sectors throughout our province.”

The first phase of restrictions go into effect Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., and include:

all households may only have two designated visitors indoors;

outdoor gatherings on public and private property limited to a maximum of 10 people including household members;

faith-based gatherings limited to 25 per cent capacity or 50 people, whichever is lower, with indoor masks orders in place except while household groups are seated at a service, are appropriately distanced from other groups and are not singing; and

weddings and funerals reduced to 10 people, in addition to an officiant and photographer.

The following additional public health order restriction will be in effect on Wednesday, April 21 at 12:01 a.m.:

Retail stores must be limited to one-third the capacity of the store or up to 333 patrons, whichever is lower and malls will be limited to 33 per cent of the facility’s capacity.

Changes to the orders are in effect until Wednesday, May 12, the province said.

The province also cut the minimum age for getting the AstraZeneca vaccination to 40 Monday, and dropped the age eligibility for those able to get vaccinated at super sites and pop-up vaccination clinics to include those 54 or older and First Nation people aged 34 and older.

New Orders Protect Manitobans Against Third Wave https://t.co/o6kzKUP25g pic.twitter.com/RdP0ISOqyo — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) April 19, 2021

Manitoba’s rapid testing program has also been expanded to provide asymptomatic testing at partnering businesses and the critical services sector.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin said the stricter restrictions are needed as vaccination efforts continue and the province sees more cases of variants of concern.

“We’ve been here, in this place before. We’ve been here in October and November, and we saw where that could get us,” said Roussin.

“We’re now dealing with a virus that transmits even easier and is even more severe, requiring more hospital admissions, more ICU admissions.”

Manitoba health officials announced 108 new COVID-19 infections Monday.

The majority of the new cases come from Winnipeg, where 63 new infections were reported. Another 18 cases were reported in the Southern Health region, 10 cases were reported in the Prairie Mountain Health region, five come from the Northern Health region, and 12 were identified in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

There were no new deaths reported Monday.

Manitoba has now recorded 36,267 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 2020 and the number of Manitobans with the virus who have died remains at 959.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.7 per cent both provincially and in Winnipeg and 1,686 cases remain active across the province.

There are now 132 people in hospital as a result of novel coronavirus and 30 patients in ICU connected to the virus, according to provincial data.

More to come…

