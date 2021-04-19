Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect in Brantford homicide

By Don Mitchell Global News
Police seek suspect in Brantford homicide - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police believe a fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Brantford on Saturday was not a “random incident” and are looking for a male suspect.

Police found the victim, Nebiyu Myers, 19, from Brantford, just after 1 p.m. on Saturday inside a residence near Alfred and Wellington streets.

Read more: Police investigate targeted shooting in Fort Erie

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the suspect is in his early to mid-20s, around five feet 10 inches to six feet two inches, with a medium build.

He was believed to have been wearing dark clothing and a black face mask at the time of the shooting.

 

Toronto police identify victim, son charged with 2nd-degree murder in city's 13th homicide

 

