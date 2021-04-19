Police seek suspect in Brantford homicide

Police believe a fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Brantford on Saturday was not a “random incident” and are looking for a male suspect.
Police found the victim, Nebiyu Myers, 19, from Brantford, just after 1 p.m. on Saturday inside a residence near Alfred and Wellington streets.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives believe the suspect is in his early to mid-20s, around five feet 10 inches to six feet two inches, with a medium build.
He was believed to have been wearing dark clothing and a black face mask at the time of the shooting.
