Mounties use helicopter to rescue injured man in remote northern Manitoba

A 66-year-old snowmobiler is recovering in hospital after being rescued from a remote area in northern Manitoba late Sunday evening.

Mounties in Thompson, Man., say a call came in around 9:30 p.m. about an injured man near Dafoe Lake.

They learned the man was hunkered down in a cabin with another man in his 60s because he couldn’t make the ride for help.

A 23-year-old man had instead made the three-hour trip to Split Lake to alert authorities.

RCMP say even though the victim wasn’t alone, had supplies, and was indoors, they couldn’t be certain how serious his injuries were, so they decided to reach him via helicopter.

The man was airlifted to a hospital in Thompson where he remains.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Split Lake is approximately 123 km northeast of Thompson.

