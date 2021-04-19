Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Mounties use helicopter to rescue injured man in remote northern Manitoba

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 6:01 pm
A file photo of an RCMP badge. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP badge. File / Global News

A 66-year-old snowmobiler is recovering in hospital after being rescued from a remote area in northern Manitoba late Sunday evening.

Mounties in Thompson, Man., say a call came in around 9:30 p.m. about an injured man near Dafoe Lake.

They learned the man was hunkered down in a cabin with another man in his 60s because he couldn’t make the ride for help.

Read more: Thompson RCMP investigating after man freezes to death

A 23-year-old man had instead made the three-hour trip to Split Lake to alert authorities.

Trending Stories

RCMP say even though the victim wasn’t alone, had supplies, and was indoors, they couldn’t be certain how serious his injuries were, so they decided to reach him via helicopter.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was airlifted to a hospital in Thompson where he remains.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Split Lake is approximately 123 km northeast of Thompson.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Canadian military headed to Pauingassi First Nation, Man.' Coronavirus: Canadian military headed to Pauingassi First Nation, Man.
Coronavirus: Canadian military headed to Pauingassi First Nation, Man – Feb 7, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPManitobaRescueMountiesInjuredNorthern ManitobasnowmobilerSplit lakeDafoe Lake

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers