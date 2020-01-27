Thompson RCMP investigating after man freezes to death

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man froze to death in Split Lake, Man.

Thompson RCMP were called to the report of a missing man in the community, 711 km northeast of Winnipeg, around 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were told a 32-year-old man from Split Lake had been missing since around 11 p.m. Thursday when he was last seen running into the woods after being approached by a First Nation Safety Officer.

On Sunday officers found the man dead with help from a police dog.

While foul play is not suspected in the man’s death, RCMP continue to investigate while waiting for the results of an autopsy.

