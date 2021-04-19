Menu

April 24 – Pete’s Concrete

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted April 19, 2021 1:34 pm
April 24 – Pete’s Concrete - image

When you hire a contractor, you want things to go smooth. Smooth as a driveway poured by Pete’s Concrete. You want a solid guarantee. Solid as a garage floor by Pete’s Concrete..
Pete’s Concrete for sidewalks, patios your leaky basement. Pete lays his reputation down with every job and he offers you finishes and colors you won’t find anywhere else. You want someone who proudly puts their name on the work they do. Pete puts his name in concrete. Pete’s Concrete.

Join Pete’s Concrete on Talk To The Experts this Saturday at noon!

