Canada

Saskatoon fire department responds to house fire in Wildwood

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 18, 2021 2:01 pm
911 callers reporting a house fire on Saturday also reported that there were possibly occupants inside with disabilities unable to exit. View image in full screen
911 callers reporting a house fire on Saturday also reported that there were possibly occupants inside with disabilities unable to exit. File / Global News

Saskatoon fire department (SFD) said they received multiple 911 calls on Saturday night about a house on fire, with reports there was possibly occupants with disabilities that were unable to exit.

Read more: One man injured in Montgomery garage fire: Saskatoon fire department

SFD said that occupants were out of the house prior to arrival.

Three engines, a rescue engine and an aerial unit were dispatched along with the battalion chief.

The fire crews who first arrived at the scene reported a fully involved structure fire. Crews used an outside attack to knock down the flames before going inside.

Read more: West Kelowna family escapes devastating fire

Crews remained on scene extinguishing hot spots and the fire investigator was called to the scene.

SFD said a cause, origin, and damage estimate will be provided later.

Prairie Heights condo board issued $58K invoice by SFD for safety repairs
Saskatchewan News, House Fire, Saskatoon News, Saskatoon Fire Department, Saskatoon Fire, Leland, Leland Place, Wildwood fire

