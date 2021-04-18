Saskatoon fire department responds to house fire in Wildwood

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon fire department (SFD) said they received multiple 911 calls on Saturday night about a house on fire, with reports there was possibly occupants with disabilities that were unable to exit.

SFD said that occupants were out of the house prior to arrival.

Three engines, a rescue engine and an aerial unit were dispatched along with the battalion chief.

The fire crews who first arrived at the scene reported a fully involved structure fire. Crews used an outside attack to knock down the flames before going inside.

Read more: West Kelowna family escapes devastating fire

Story continues below advertisement

Crews remained on scene extinguishing hot spots and the fire investigator was called to the scene.

SFD said a cause, origin, and damage estimate will be provided later.

1:37 Prairie Heights condo board issued $58K invoice by SFD for safety repairs Prairie Heights condo board issued $58K invoice by SFD for safety repairs