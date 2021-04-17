West Kelowna family escapes devastating fire

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna firefighters rushed to an overnight blaze at a single-family home in the 2600-block of Boucherie Road.

“First arriving crews found heavy fire involvement on the upper sundeck that quickly extended into the deck roof, attic space, and main living area,” Assistant Fire Chief Chad Gartrell said in a news release.

“Crews did an excellent job knocking the fire down with large diameter hand lines prior to making entry into the structure to complete a primary search and conduct fire control operations,” he added.

The family was home at the time of the blaze, but all residents and pets made it out safely, Gartrell said.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is undetermined due to the extent of the damage, but it is not considered suspicious.

