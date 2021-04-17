Menu

Canada

West Kelowna family escapes devastating fire

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted April 17, 2021 11:48 am
A family and their pets were able to flee a fire that broke out in their home on the 2600-block of Boucherie Road. View image in full screen
A family and their pets were able to flee a fire that broke out in their home on the 2600-block of Boucherie Road. Courtesy: West Kelowna Fire Rescue

West Kelowna firefighters rushed to an overnight blaze at a single-family home in the 2600-block of Boucherie Road.

“First arriving crews found heavy fire involvement on the upper sundeck that quickly extended into the deck roof, attic space, and main living area,” Assistant Fire Chief Chad Gartrell said in a news release.

Read more: High wildfire danger areas in Okanagan, Shuswap to continue growing into weekend

“Crews did an excellent job knocking the fire down with large diameter hand lines prior to making entry into the structure to complete a primary search and conduct fire control operations,” he added.

The family was home at the time of the blaze, but all residents and pets made it out safely, Gartrell said.

Read more: City of Kelowna announces new outdoor homeless sheltering site

Story continues below advertisement

The fire department said the cause of the fire is undetermined due to the extent of the damage, but it is not considered suspicious.

Click to play video: 'Building under construction in Kelowna goes up in flames' Building under construction in Kelowna goes up in flames
Building under construction in Kelowna goes up in flames – Apr 6, 2021
