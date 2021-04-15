Kelowna RCMP search for SUV after hit and run involving boy

Send this page to someone via email

An 11-year-old boy suffered minor injuries in a hit and run that police said took place on Tuesday afternoon in Kelowna‘s North Glenmore neighbourhood.

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a grey BMW SUV that witnesses said failed to stop at the red light at Glenmore and Kane roads at around 2:45 p.m. on April 13.

The 11-year-old was riding a scooter in the crosswalk on a green light when he was struck by the SUV, police said.

The boy was reportedly with two other children at the time and his scooter was damaged.

The driver left the scene without stopping, according to RCMP.

Witnesses told police said the male behind the wheel of the SUV was Caucasian with dark brown or black hair, between the ages of 16 and 20.

Police said a light-haired female passenger was with him at the time of the collision.

RCMP are asking for the vehicle’s owner to come forward.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the person involved is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppers.net.

