Canada

Suspects caught on camera in West Kelowna break and enter

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 2:05 pm
Suspects caught on camera in West Kelowna break and enter - image
Courtesy: RCMP

Crime Stoppers is looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft in West Kelowna.

The break and enter happened early in the morning of April 3, according to a Facebook post.

Read more: Plane crash near Princeton closes highway for hours

Crime Stoppers said vehicles and storage lockers on Upper Sundance Drive were broken into, and two bikes and ski equipment were taken.

Courtesy: RCMP
Courtesy: RCMP

The photo of the suspects shows two masked men wearing hoodies. One of them looks straight at the camera.

Courtesy: RCMP
Courtesy: RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or West Kelowna RCMP.

OkanaganTheftWest KelownaBreak And EnterSuspectsStolenBicycleStorage Lockerski equipmentphoto of suspectsSundance Drive

