Canada

Plane crash near Princeton closes highway for hours

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 11:49 am
The highway near Princeton was closed for hours after a Cessna crashed during takeoff. View image in full screen
The highway near Princeton was closed for hours after a Cessna crashed during takeoff. Courtesy: Kyle Schutz

A small plane that took off from the Princeton airport Thursday afternoon crashed almost immediately onto Highway 5A.

The crash closed Highway 5A at Princeton near Old Hedley Road for about four hours.

According to the Princeton Fire Department, the plane was airborne but clipped the fence bordering the airport and crashed onto the highway.

The pilot of the private plane — a four-seater Cessna — was the only person on board.

He made it out of the plane on his own power but was taken to hospital to be checked over, according to the fire department.

