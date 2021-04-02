Suspicious fire in West Kelowna destroys truck, damages garage

A vehicle-destroying fire in West Kelowna spread to a nearby garage early Friday, damaging it before it was extinguished.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue said the suspicious fire happened around 3:30 a.m. along Regal Road, and that the incident is being investigated by police.
According to the fire department, a late-model pickup truck parked in the driveway was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and the fire was spreading into the garage.
“The fire was quickly knocked down, but the truck is a total loss and the garage suffered significant fire and heat damage,” said WKFR.
The fire department said the house, which was not occupied, sustained only minor smoke damage.
