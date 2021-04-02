Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Suspicious fire in West Kelowna destroys truck, damages garage

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 2, 2021 2:05 pm
West Kelowna Fire Rescue said the suspicious fire happened around 3:30 a.m., along Regal Road. View image in full screen
West Kelowna Fire Rescue said the suspicious fire happened around 3:30 a.m., along Regal Road. Global News

A vehicle-destroying fire in West Kelowna spread to a nearby garage early Friday, damaging it before it was extinguished.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue said the suspicious fire happened around 3:30 a.m. along Regal Road, and that the incident is being investigated by police.

According to the fire department, a late-model pickup truck parked in the driveway was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and the fire was spreading into the garage.

Read more: Okanagan landmark goes up in flames, owner may not replace

“The fire was quickly knocked down, but the truck is a total loss and the garage suffered significant fire and heat damage,” said WKFR.

Trending Stories

The fire department said the house, which was not occupied, sustained only minor smoke damage.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police arrest suspect involved in three Metro Vancouver Masonic Hall arson attacks' Police arrest suspect involved in three Metro Vancouver Masonic Hall arson attacks
Police arrest suspect involved in three Metro Vancouver Masonic Hall arson attacks
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagancentral okanaganWest KelownaArsonSuspicious FireGarage FireWest Kelowna Fire Rescuetruck fireWest Kelowna FireRegal Road fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers