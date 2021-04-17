Menu

Canada

One man injured in Montgomery garage fire: Saskatoon fire department

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 17, 2021 8:22 pm
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a detached garage fire in the city's Montgomery neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a detached garage fire in the city's Montgomery neighbourhood. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

The cause of a garage fire in Saskatoon’s Montgomery neighbourhood that left one man injured with minor burns has not yet been determined, the Saskatoon fire department said in a statement.

Around 12:30 p.m. the department received several 911 calls reporting a detached garage on fire.

Three engine companies, one aerial truck, one heavy rescue truck, a battalion chief and fire investigator were dispatched to the scene in the 1500-block of Lancaster Boulevard.

Fire crews noticed heavy black smoke in the Montgomery neighbourhood while on the way to the scene.

Trending Stories

“First arriving commanding officer reported a single detached garage fully involved in fire impinging on a neighbouring home as well overhead power lines arcing,” the fire department said.

Fire crews conducted a “rapid transitional attack” to prevent any further exposure to other structures while being mindful of the downed power line.

Other crews used water supply lines connected from a nearby hydrant and two extra attack lines to the garage.

Additional crews shut off the main electrical breaker and natural gas supply to the home.

Saskatoon Light and Power along with SaskEnergy were called to the scene as well.

The fire was brought under control within 14 minutes of the first arrived apparatus. The injured man was treated by ambulance paramedics on scene.

The fire department said an investigator was on scene and damage estimate along with cause have yet to be determined.

