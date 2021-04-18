Menu

Crime

Missing man believed to be dead, suspect charged: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 18, 2021 9:51 am
Paul Daly, 54, was last seen on April 2. View image in full screen
Paul Daly, 54, was last seen on April 2. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a 54-year-old man who went missing earlier this month is now believed to be dead.

On Thursday, police issued a news release that said Paul Daly was last seen on April 2 in the area of Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive in East York.

Officers said at the time that they were concerned for his safety.

In an update late Saturday, police said, “The investigation has led police to believe the missing man is deceased.”

Read more: 14-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto’s west end: police

His remains haven’t been found.

Police said that on Friday, 40-year-old Toronto resident Courtney Michael Tenn was arrested and charged with improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

Officers are also looking for Daly’s vehicle, a 2008 silver Dodge Caravan. Police said it has the Ontario licence place AYSV 626.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police are still searching for Paul Daly’s vehicle, pictured here. View image in full screen
Police are still searching for Paul Daly’s vehicle, pictured here. Handout / Toronto Police
