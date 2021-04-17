Menu

Crime

Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto’s west end: police

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
The scene where a 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being shot in Toronto's west end Saturday evening. View image in full screen
The scene where a 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being shot in Toronto's west end Saturday evening. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto Police say a 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being shot near Islington Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard.

Emergency crews were called to a park near the area just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police responded to reports of multiple gun shots heard in the area.

Read more: Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s north end, police say

Toronto Paramedics tell Global News that the boy was transported to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle fleeing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

