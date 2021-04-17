Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto’s west end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Police say a 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being shot near Islington Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard.

Emergency crews were called to a park near the area just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police responded to reports of multiple gun shots heard in the area.

Toronto Paramedics tell Global News that the boy was transported to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle fleeing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Islington Av + Lakeshore Blvd area

– police are o/s investigating

– 14 year old boy located with gunshot wound @TorontoMedics transporting to hospital

– anyone w/info contact @TPS22Div 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers @CanStopCrime 416-222-TIPS#GO706458

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 17, 2021