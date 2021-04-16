Impaired driving charges laid in 2020 fatal crash at Manitoba campground

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager from Thompson has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a single-vehicle crash that left another teen dead at a Manitoba campground last September.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Sept. 7 at Paint Lake Provincial Park, about 30 kilometres southwest of Thompson.

In a release sent to media at the time, police said a vehicle went into some brush and struck a tree.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy pinned under the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, also 17, was arrested at the campground.

Police allege the driver’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit, but at the time police said the teen had been released from custody with charges pending review.

On Friday, police said the teen has now been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing death, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg.

The accused, who has not been named because he is under 18, will appear in Thompson Provincial court May 26.

— With files from The Canadian Press

