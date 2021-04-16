Menu

Crime

Impaired driving charges laid in 2020 fatal crash at Manitoba campground

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 6:50 pm
Manitoba RCMP have laid charges in connection with a fatal crash at a campground last September. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP have laid charges in connection with a fatal crash at a campground last September. File photo

A teenager from Thompson has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a  single-vehicle crash that left another teen dead at a Manitoba campground last September.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Sept. 7 at Paint Lake Provincial Park, about 30 kilometres southwest of Thompson.

Read more: Charges pending after teen struck, killed by vehicle in Manitoba campground

In a release sent to media at the time, police said a vehicle went into some brush and struck a tree.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy pinned under the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, also 17, was arrested at the campground.

Trending Stories

Police allege the driver’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit, but at the time police said the teen had been released from custody with charges pending review.

Read more: Man stabbed in front of Thompson business

On Friday, police said the teen has now been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing death, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg.

The accused, who has not been named because he is under  18, will appear in Thompson Provincial court May 26.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Thompson working to create sobering centre' Thompson working to create sobering centre
Thompson working to create sobering centre – Jun 10, 2020

 

