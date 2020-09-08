Charges pending after teen struck, killed by vehicle in Manitoba campground

Mounties in northern Manitoba say impaired driving charges are pending after a teen was pinned under a vehicle in a campground and died.
The crash happened about 3:20 a.m. Monday at Paint Lake Provincial Park, about 30 kilometres southwest of Thompson.
RCMP say the vehicle went into some brush and struck a tree.
Officers found the 17-year-old boy under the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, also 17, was arrested at the campground.
Police allege the driver’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
