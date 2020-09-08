Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Charges pending after teen struck, killed by vehicle in Manitoba campground

By The Staff The Canadian Press
RCMP say charges are pending against a 17-year-old male after a fatal crash at Paint Lake Provincial Park Monday.
RCMP say charges are pending against a 17-year-old male after a fatal crash at Paint Lake Provincial Park Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Mounties in northern Manitoba say impaired driving charges are pending after a teen was pinned under a vehicle in a campground and died.

The crash happened about 3:20 a.m. Monday at Paint Lake Provincial Park, about 30 kilometres southwest of Thompson.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged with impaired driving after 7 sent to hospital

RCMP say the vehicle went into some brush and struck a tree.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers found the 17-year-old boy under the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba getting tougher on impaired drivers under new legislation

The driver, also 17, was arrested at the campground.

Police allege the driver’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.

Winnipeg police say man arrested in connection to impaired driving
Winnipeg police say man arrested in connection to impaired driving
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Impaired DrivingManitoba RCMPManitoba fatal crashPaint Lake Provincial Park
Flyers
More weekly flyers