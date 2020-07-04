Winnipeg man charged with impaired driving after sent 7 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have charged a man with impaired driving after a serious crash on Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. police responded to the area of St. Charles Street and Portage Avenue, near the west Perimeter Highway and Unicity Mall for the report of a crash.

Police say a sedan had been speeding into the city from Headingley on the wrong side of the road.

The sedan crashed into an eastbound vehicle on Portage Avenue, which rolled into the westbound lanes and crashed into two other vehicles.

Police say a total of seven people were taken to a hospital, including one with serious injuries.

Everyone has since been treated and released.

Carlson Christopher Whiteway, a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to provide a sample and driving without a license, among other charges.

He was detained in custody.

This investigation is ongoing and police are looking for possible witnesses. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).