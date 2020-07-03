Serious crash closes Portage Avenue near west Perimeter highway

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say one person is in critical condition after a serious crash on Portage Avenue near the west Perimeter highway Friday.

Police were called to the scene just after 1 p.m. at Saint Charles Street and Portage Avenue. The crash appears to involve at least three vehicles.

Both sides of Portage Avenue are closed in both directions, said police, and that closure is expected to last throughout the afternoon and possibly into the rush hour drive.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service are currently on scene in the area of St. Charles Street and Portage Avenue for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Expect road closures in the area. @WinnipegTMC #Winnipeg #Traffic — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

One person is in hospital in critical condition.

People looking to leave the city for the weekend should find an alternate route.