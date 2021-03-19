Menu

Crime

Man stabbed in front of Thompson business

By Shane Gibson Global News
File photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Thompson RCMP say they were able to use footage from a business’s surveillance video to make an arrest after a man was stabbed Thursday.

Officers were called to a report of a stabbing on Churchill Drive around 4:15 p.m.

Read more: RCMP say 2 snowmobilers in Manitoba die from exposure

Police say the 23-year-old victim told officers he had been stabbed in front of a business on Mystery Lake Road earlier and had walked to where he later met officers.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Thompson RCMP on the lookout for suspects following Cree Road robbery

Investigators were able to identify a suspect after reviewing surveillance video from the business on Mystery Lake Road.

A 32-year-old man from Thompson has been charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and four counts of failing to comply with a court order.

Click to play video: 'Thompson working to create sobering centre' Thompson working to create sobering centre
Thompson working to create sobering centre – Jun 10, 2020
Winnipeg crimeThompson RCMPThompson stabbing

