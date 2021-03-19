Man stabbed in front of Thompson business

Send this page to someone via email

Thompson RCMP say they were able to use footage from a business’s surveillance video to make an arrest after a man was stabbed Thursday.

Officers were called to a report of a stabbing on Churchill Drive around 4:15 p.m.

Read more: RCMP say 2 snowmobilers in Manitoba die from exposure

Police say the 23-year-old victim told officers he had been stabbed in front of a business on Mystery Lake Road earlier and had walked to where he later met officers.

Mar 18, #rcmpmb responded to a stabbing in Thompson. A 23yo male was stabbed by an unknown male & taken to hospital with serious injuries. Surveillance video led officers to arrest the suspect. 32yo Darren Cook of Thompson has been charged. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 19, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Thompson RCMP on the lookout for suspects following Cree Road robbery

Investigators were able to identify a suspect after reviewing surveillance video from the business on Mystery Lake Road.

A 32-year-old man from Thompson has been charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and four counts of failing to comply with a court order.

3:58 Thompson working to create sobering centre Thompson working to create sobering centre – Jun 10, 2020