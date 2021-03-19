Man stabbed in front of Thompson business

Thompson RCMP say they were able to use footage from a business’s surveillance video to make an arrest after a man was stabbed Thursday.
Officers were called to a report of a stabbing on Churchill Drive around 4:15 p.m.
Police say the 23-year-old victim told officers he had been stabbed in front of a business on Mystery Lake Road earlier and had walked to where he later met officers.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators were able to identify a suspect after reviewing surveillance video from the business on Mystery Lake Road.
A 32-year-old man from Thompson has been charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and four counts of failing to comply with a court order.
