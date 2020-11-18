Thompson RCMP on the lookout for suspects following Cree Road robbery

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Thompson are looking for a pair of suspects in connection to a Monday evening robbery at a business on Cree Road.

Police a said a man walked into the building around 5:10 p.m. and asked to buy a 24-pack of beer.

When the employee went to the back to get the beer, the man motioned to a second suspect, who also entered the store. The second suspect attacked the employee with bear spray and they both took off on foot with the beer.

RCMP described the first suspect as a tall man wearing a black toque, black face mask and a black jacket over a camouflage hoodie.

The second person is believed to be a woman with a black face mask, a black hoodie with red writing on the sleeves, grey sweats, and white sneakers.

The employee was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can help identify the suspects is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

