RCMP say 2 snowmobilers in Manitoba die from exposure

Police believe two men died of exposure after they and another man went snowmobiling near a remote community in northwestern Manitoba.

Thompson RCMP say the three went out on Tuesday but their machines stopped working.

Mounties say the men began walking back to the First Nations community of Lac Brochet but got separated in bad weather.

On March 9, 3 males were on a snowmobile near Lac Brochet, when their machine broke down. They started to walk back but became separated due to poor conditions. One made it back but on March 10, a 26yo & 20yo male were found deceased from exposure. #rcmpmb continue to investigate — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 12, 2021

A 31-year-old man made it back, but a 26-year-old and a 20-year-old did not.

RCMP says searchers found them dead a day later not far from the community, which is more than 1,000 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Investigators believe the deaths are not criminal.

