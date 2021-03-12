Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

RCMP say 2 snowmobilers in Manitoba die from exposure

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2021 3:18 pm
Thompson RCMP say the three went out on Tuesday but their machines stopped working.
Thompson RCMP say the three went out on Tuesday but their machines stopped working. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Police believe two men died of exposure after they and another man went snowmobiling near a remote community in northwestern Manitoba.

Thompson RCMP say the three went out on Tuesday but their machines stopped working.

Read more: 3 charged after police say cocaine, pills found in Thompson, Man., drug raid

Mounties say the men began walking back to the First Nations community of Lac Brochet but got separated in bad weather.

Story continues below advertisement

A 31-year-old man made it back, but a 26-year-old and a 20-year-old did not.

Trending Stories

Read more: Mounties break up alleged bootlegging operation in Thompson, Man.

RCMP says searchers found them dead a day later not far from the community, which is more than 1,000 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Investigators believe the deaths are not criminal.

Click to play video 'Thompson working to create sobering centre' Thompson working to create sobering centre
Thompson working to create sobering centre – Jun 10, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Thompson RCMPThompson ManitobaFreezing DeathExposure DeathLac Brochet

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers