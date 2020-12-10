Menu

Crime

3 charged after police say cocaine, pills found in Thompson, Man., drug raid

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2020 5:02 pm
RCMP say cocaine and illicit pills were found when officers raided a Thompson home Tuesday.
RCMP say cocaine and illicit pills were found when officers raided a Thompson home Tuesday. Submitted/RCMP

Mounties from northern Manitoba have arrested two men and a woman after a drug investigation.

Officers from the RCMP raided a home on Fox Bay in Thompson Tuesday.

Read more: Mounties break up alleged bootlegging operation in Thompson, Man.

They say it resulted in the seizure of 76 grams of cocaine, illicit pills and drug-related paraphernalia.

Two men, 51 and 18, and a 21-year-old woman from Thompson have been arrested.

Read more: Thompson RCMP investigate apparent shotgun damage at local apartment block

The three are to appear in court on Jan. 22, 2021 on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police are continuing to investigate.

