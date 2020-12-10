3 charged after police say cocaine, pills found in Thompson, Man., drug raid

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties from northern Manitoba have arrested two men and a woman after a drug investigation.

Officers from the RCMP raided a home on Fox Bay in Thompson Tuesday.

They say it resulted in the seizure of 76 grams of cocaine, illicit pills and drug-related paraphernalia.

Two men, 51 and 18, and a 21-year-old woman from Thompson have been arrested.

The three are to appear in court on Jan. 22, 2021 on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police are continuing to investigate.

